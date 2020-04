KUANTAN: A hospital consultant here lost RM63,465 from his savings account after sharing his personal banking information on a fake Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department Head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 60-year-old victim said he realised the money was gone two days after he dealt with three men supposedly from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police.

According to the victim, last Saturday, he was contacted by the first suspect who said he was an officer with the MACC in Putrajaya and he was investigating the victim for failing to pay the income tax of a furniture company which he said was registered under the victim’s name.

“The victim insisted that he had never started the company which had a Perak address, and the suspect then transferred the call to a second person who introduced himself as a police officer with the rank of Sergeant.

“According to the second suspect, the victim’s name was also connected to a drugs case which was being conducted by a police officer with the title ‘Datuk’, and transferred the line to a third person,” Mohd Wazir told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim claimed he was confused over the allegations and was advised by the ‘Datuk’ to open a link on the website said to be that of BNM and fill up the information required for investigation purposes.

According to the victim, he keyed-in his personal information relating to his two bank accounts and it was only after he checked his balance online yesterday evening that he realised there were several money transfer transactions which he did not perform.

The victim then lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters here yesterday and investigations are being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of up to 10 years and caning, with the possibility of a fine, if convicted. — Bernama