‘Say no to PAS’ convoy: Five detained

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan and four other party leaders have been arrested over protests against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) working with Perikatan Nasional in Kuching, Sarawak, yesterday.

According to China Press, Voon and the four PBK leaders held the protest to oppose GPS’ initial decision to form the government with PN, of which PAS is a key component.

The five were brought in for questioning at the Simpang Tiga police station in Kuching at about 11pm yesterday and were later arrested, FMT reports.

Police have applied for a remand order against them.

Yesterday it was reported that a convoy of vehicles was found going around Kuching blaring “Say no to PAS”, amid reports that GPS was sticking to its decision to back PN in forming the government.