‘Say No to PAS’ convoy spotted in Kuching

PETALING JAYA: A convoy of vehicles was spotted going around Kuching, Sarawak blaring “Say no to PAS” following reports of Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) decision to support Perikatan Nasional to form the federal government.

FMT reported that five vehicles were spotted in various parts around Kuching City, with posters urging people to oppose GPS’ call to back PN, comprising of PAS and Bersatu.

“We want (GPS chairman) Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg to withdraw (GPS’) support (for PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to become prime minister),” said one of the posters hung on the vehicles.

The vehicles were also seen around Carpenter Street and the Kuching Open Air Market.