SBH Kibing Solar opens new manufacturing facility in KKIP

KUALA LUMPUR: SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd has opened its new manufacturing facility at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), as part of its RM3 billion investment plan.

In a joint statement today, SBH Kibing Solar and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said the plant will manufacture solar photovoltaic (PV) glass and create 1,400 new jobs, with a commitment to have at least 90 per cent of these positions be filled by Sabahans.

The statement said intensive training programmes will be implemented for the incoming workforce to ensure smooth operations of its new facility.

The launch ceremony was graced by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and was also attended by officials from MIDA and the Sabah state government, including Kibing Group chairman Yu Qibing.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz welcomed SBH Kibing Solar’s RM3 billion expansion through its second manufacturing plant in Sabah.

“This reflects the company’s confidence in Malaysia’s attractiveness as an investment hub, as well as in our policies on sustainable manufacturing and green economy, particularly as emphasised by the recently launched New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030),“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul said this significant investment in the new plant reaffirms Malaysia’s standing as a key player in the complete manufacturing value chain for solar PVs while supporting Malaysia’s net zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2050.

MIDA chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman said the agency is optimistic that the new solar photovoltaic glass manufacturing facility will serve as a guiding light for the entire industry, motivating others to emulate its path and contribute to Malaysia’s shared progress and achievements.

“The spillover from this investment would certainly benefit Sabah in many ways, including the transfer of technology and job creation.

“This would inevitably aid in progressing the state into a thriving manufacturing centre and stimulating the economic development of Sabah,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kibing Group assistant CEO Yao XinXi said the company is aiming to produce high-quality solar glass, foster local talent and create employment opportunities for the community.

‘’Our commitment to excellence in technology, innovation, and sustainability will ensure that the plant operates at the highest standards,‘’ he said. -Bernama