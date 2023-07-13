SC announces new Shariah Advisory Council line-up for 3-year term

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today announced its new Shariah Advisory Council (SAC) line-up for a three-year term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026.

The new line-up consists of nine members with five reappointments and four new appointments.

Among the reappointed members are Professor (Prof) Dr Aznan Hasan and Prof Dr Engku Rabiah Adawiah Engku Ali, both of whom are professors at the Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

Add to that, Prof Dr Ashraf Md Hashim, deputy president research/executive director, ISRA Research Management Centre, INCEIF University; and Associate Prof Dr Mohamed Fairooz Abdul Khir, director, Centre of Excellence in Islamic Social Finance, INCEIF University.

The other reappointment is Prof Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim who is vice chancellor of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah International Islamic University.

Meanwhile, the new appointments include Mufti of Selangor Sahibus Samahah Datuk Setia Dr Anhar Opir and Research Quality Assurance and Publications, ISRA Research Management Centre, INCEIF University director Dr Marjan Muhammad.

Other new appointments are Assistant Prof Dr Akhtarzaite Abdul Aziz of AbdulHamid AbuSulayman Kulliyyah of Islamic Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences, IIUM, and Burhanuddin Lukman, former researcher at the International Shariah Research Academy for Islamic Finance.

Commenting on the new line-up, SC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin said the SAC plays a key role in ensuring that the Islamic capital market stays abreast of the latest developments in the industry, while supporting and facilitating efforts to reinforce Malaysia’s position as a leader in this space.

“At the SC, we continue to integrate innovations and sustainability into Shariah knowledge and practices to solidify Malaysia’s competitiveness as a prominent global Islamic capital market (ICM) thought leadership hub,” he said in a statement today.

Established on May 16, 1996 under the Securities Commission Malaysia Act 1993, the SAC is the authority for the determination of the application of Shariah principles for ICM business or transactions.

Additionally, its mandate includes ensuring that the implementation of ICM complies with Shariah principles. -Bernama