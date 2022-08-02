SC seeks help to locate six individuals in connection with alleged money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is seeking assistance from members of the public for information to locate the whereabouts of six individuals.

The SC is looking for them in connection with investigations into cases under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

In a statement today, the capital market regulator identified the six individuals and their last known addresses as:

1. Noor Hayazi Ahmad (IC 790712-02-5521) - No. 35, Feeder 6, Ayer Hitam, 06150 Jitra, Kedah

2. Muhammad Harith Aiman Shaharuddin (IC 950823-14-6573) - No. 11, Jalan Jasa 26, Taman Medan Pejasa, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

3. Ahmad Azlan Edi (IC 960926-14-5069) - No.15, Lorong Keramat Dalam 1, Kampung Datok Keramat, Kuala Lumpur

4. Muhammad Rafie Hadhari (IC 941013-05-5081)

i - No. 9832 Taman Setia Jaya, 78100 Lubok China, Melaka

ii - Batu 22 1⁄2, Kampung Ramuan China Besar, 78300 Masjid Tanah, Melaka

iii - Markas Tentera Darat, Cawangan Sumber Manusia, Kementah Jalan Padang Tembak, 50634 Kuala Lumpur

iv - Kg. Setia Jaya, 78100 Lubok China, Melaka

5. Gary Tapau Anak Umut (IC 851113-13-5055)

i - Rumah Unchit, Geligau Ulu, 95800 Engkilili, Sarawak

ii - 49A-69, Taman Pusat Kepong, Kepong, 52000 Kuala Lumpur

iii - 49, No. 2 Jalan Tampoi Indah, Taman Tampoi Indah, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor

iv - No. 4, Jalan Harmoni 4/18, Taman Desa Harmoni, 81100 Johor

6. Amir Shahrum Nordin (IC 900222-05-5183)

i - No. 03, Persiaran Putra 3, 31750 Tronoh, Perak

ii - No. 73 Persiaran Iskandar Perdana 30, Bandar Seri Iskandar, 32600 Bota, Perak

iii - D-19-09, Season Luxury Apartment, Jalan Larkin, 80350 Johor Bahru, Johor

“Members of the public with any information on any of the six missing individuals are encouraged to notify the SC by calling 012-6108793 or email aduan@seccom.com.my,” it said.

For more information, please visit www.sc.com.my/regulation/enforcement/have-you-seen-these-people.