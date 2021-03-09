Scam syndicate: 15-year-old school dropout among 18 suspects nabbed in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A 15-year-old school dropout was among 18 fraud syndicate members nabbed during a raid on several houses in Kempas and Setia Indah, here last night.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects comprising 15 men and three women aged between 15 and 35, were believed to have been impersonating close friends or family members to cheat victim, since the beginning of this month.

“On top of the monthly salary of RM2,500, the syndicate members could earn five percent commission of the amount fleeced from each victim

“Preliminary checks found that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to disguise as acquaintances and family members through phone calls and WhatsApp messages and the victims will only realise they have been scammed after checking with the friends or family members involved,“ he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters here, today.

He said in the raids conducted from 4.15pm to 10pm yesterday, police seized 60 mobile phones of various brands, 13 notebooks containing victims’ telephone numbers and conversation scripts as well as 17 ATM bank cards.

The suspects have been remanded for one to four days to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Ayob Khan added that up to February this year, 48 cheating cases involving losses of RM398,000 have been reported. — Bernama