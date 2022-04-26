Scammers advertise non-existent “Hari Raya sales” to dupe social media users seeking new clothes

KUALA LUMPUR: Scammers are not even sparing the upcoming festive season in filling their pockets with ill-gotten cash.

Taking advantage of the high demand for new clothing and personal accessories for Hari Raya, scam syndicates are advertising non-existent sales of such items in the social media and duping buyers.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director commissioner Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (pix) said police have received 22 reports involving almost RM20,000 in losses since January.

He said buyers who responded to the scammers’ advertisements in the social media and made payment for the items had failed to receive the goods.

Mohd Kamarudin advised the public to be cautious and refrain from making purchases with suspicious sellers and online platforms.

He said when their suspicions arise from any online offers or phone calls, the public should contact the CCID Scam Response Center at 03-26101559/1599 or send a text message via the WhatsApp application to the CCID’s Infoline at 013-2111222; or get information from the semakmule.rmp.gov.my website.