Scammers can read OTP SMS through app: Deputy minister

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have been urged to avoid using services that require customers to download a third-party application under the Android Package Kit (APK), NST reports.

Deputy Finance Minister II Yamani Hafez Musa (PN-Sipitang) said the APK application would allow scammers to read victims’ SMS carrying the one-time password (OTP), which is commonly used to facilitate financial transactions.

“The issue of losing money in accounts without the knowledge or permission of the customers is mainly caused by methods employed by scammers to induce customers to hand over their banking information either knowingly or unknowingly.

“For example, house cleaning or food delivery service offers where the financial fraud syndicate instructs the victim to download an APK application file that can read the SMS without the victim’s knowledge, along with a fake payment or money transfer screen.

“At times, these syndicates also disguised themselves as authorities or banks to extract banking information from the victims,“ he reportedly told the Dewan Rakyat today.