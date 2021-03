KUALA LUMPUR: Scammers have put those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 into deeper trouble by offering them non-existent loans.

Under the guise of a white knight, the scammers made off with more than RM62.3 million from thousands of struggling Malaysians.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob today said there were 5,718 cases reported throughout last year.

“The syndicates would look out for victims in the social media with advertisements offering low-interest and easily approved loans. This would draw their victims in and the scammers would instruct them to make upfront payments claiming it to be for legal fees, agreement fees, insurance and other charges. When the victims make the payment, the syndicate would cut-off communications with them,“ he said.

Zainuddin said on Monday, police carried out a raid in the Klang Valley before arresting three women and a man aged between 21 and 42 for allegedly operating such a scam.

He said investigators learnt that the suspects would call or text message their victims before offering them non-existent loans.

Zainuddin cautioned the public not to fall for advertisements of such scams often put up in the social media.

“Go to a bank or a licensed financial institution to take loans. One should know that they need not make any fees before their loan application is approved.” he said.

He said the public should channel information on such syndicates to the CCID response centre at 03-26101559.