KUALA LUMPUR: Unscrupulous individuals are using forged membership cards of the Ex-Police Association of Malaysia (PBPM) to hoodwink people, including foreigners, into making donations.

The years-long scam re-emerged on Wednesday when photographs of two fake PBPM membership cards with the names of Chinese nationals and their passports make the rounds on social media.

It is learnt that the cards were seized from foreigners during a routine crime prevention check in Tanjung Kupang, Johor, this week.

PBPM secretary-general Mokhtar Omar said today the association has lodged a police report.

He urged the police to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure that the culprits be brought to book.

“The membership cards are fake. This is the work of a syndicate with bad motives.

“They are out to make a quick buck on the pretext of seeking donations from the public in exchange for membership cards, vehicle stickers and badges.

“These crooks claim that by carrying such cards, the holder has some sort of immunity from the law.

“In reality, a PBPM membership card holds absolutely no powers,“ he told theSun.

Mokhtar explained that membership in the association is strictly for former police officers and rank-and-file personnel.

He said only spouses and children of ex-policemen are allowed to become associate members.

“Apart from ex-police personnel and their families, there are only 12 non-police individuals who hold honorary membership for their contributions to the association,“ he said.

Mokhtar said the association’s main function is to provide welfare aid to former police personnel and their families.

He said it runs on donations mainly from corporations that contribute equipment for the disabled apart from funds.

He said members can also use their cards to get discounts at certain retailers and hotels.

“Please do not be fooled when approached by such conmen.

“The public can call any PBPM office to clarify if they are unsure.

We do not hold public fund raising campaigns and most donations come to us voluntarily from organisations that wish to recognise the services of former police personnel.”