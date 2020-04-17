Scammers use names of politicians to cheat people in Labuan

LABUAN: Labuan police want the public to beware of scammers using politicians’ names to solicit money.

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said a recent case involved Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli’s name being used by scammers to solicit money from three village heads.

“The modus operandi was using an unidentified mobile phone number with the MP’s profile picture to send WhatsApp messages to the targeted people.

“Based on the report lodged by the Labuan MP on April 15, we found that the scammers had impersonated as the MP and sent messages requesting the targeted people to bank in money amounting to RM3,500 into Masterpro Enterprise Clinic Society,” he told a press conference at the Wisma Perbadanan Labuan’s Media Room, here today.

He added that investigations were ongoing.

On April 12, Labuan PKR chief Simsudin Sidek in a Facebook posting had claimed that his name was used by an unidentified individual to solicit money amounting to RM3,900 from certain people. - Bernama