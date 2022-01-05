Scammers use superimposed images of cops to con victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Phone scam syndicates are pulling off a new tactic to dupe victims by displaying superimposed images of police personnel in video calls.

Using a special software, the images in the video calls appear as if it is a police personnel speaking to the victim and makes the ruse look real.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai (pix) said today that police learnt of the new tactic after a housewife encountered such a call on Monday.

He said the 40-year-old woman who lodged a police report told investigators that she had initially received a call from a person who claimed to be an officer from an insurance company.

Beh said the call was then transferred to another person, purportedly a police officer, who told her that she was involved in corruption and money-laundering.

He said a video call then came in from the “policeman” who was in uniform.

“The caller appeared real to the victim as there were lip movements when he spoke to her. It appears that the image was edited and superimposed to confuse and fleece the victim. This tactic can deceive people and cause losses. We view this very seriously and advise the public to be cautious of such calls.” Beh said.

He said the case is being investigated for cheating and attempting to commit a crime under Section 420 and Section 511 of th Penal Code respectively.

Beh did not disclose if the victim had run into any losses but it is believed that the woman did not fall for the ruse.

Those with information on such scam syndicates should call Sentul police at 03-4048 2222.