Scammers using ‘arrest warrant’ tactic

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) cautioned the public that phone scammers have resorted to a new scare tactic to dupe their victims by sending out fake warrants of arrest.

Federal CCID director Commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said today that Macau scam syndicates are using the new tactic to convince victims they are being sought by police after making the regular fake phone calls of impersonating court officials or police officers.

He reminded the public that to execute an arrest warrant, police do not sent photos of the copy to any individual in question but will produce it in person to him or her prior to making an arrest.

Kamarudin urged the public to be cautious when receiving scam calls and not fall for the ruse created by scammers.