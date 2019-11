KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has reminded the public that Scanda Sky PLT (Scanda Sky) is not an airline company which is licensed under the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 (Act 771).

In a statement issued yesterday, Mavcom said it had issued a warning letter to the company, ordering it to stop marketing its services as well as any advertising which depicted it as a commercial airline company.

“The commission understands that Scanda Sky had advertised and promoted its commercial flight schedule on its website, representing itself as a licensed airline company.

“The commission wants to stress that Scanda Sky is not a holder of an air service licence (ASL) or an air service permit (ASP) issued by the commission under Act 771. It is also not a holder of a licence issued under the Civil Aviation Act 1969 (Act 3),” the statement said.

According to media reports, Scanda Sky had its maiden flight through the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) in Ipoh, Perak to Guangzhou, China, on Wednesday (Nov 27) with 40 passengers.

According to the statement, the ASL and ASP are required to transport passengers, mail or cargo through air routes to rent or pay for scheduled or unscheduled journeys between two places or more, with at least one place within Malaysia.

“Scanda Sky may have caused confusion among the public because of the news report and through its website which stated that it was a Malaysian airline company which was allowed to conduct such services.

“The commission also understands that Scanda Sky had a charter agreement with Malaysia Airlines Berhad and the flight was operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad,” the statement said. — Bernama