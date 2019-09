KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has a grossly inadequate number of child neurologists to serve the whole population, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) today.

Twenty eight years ago, Datuk Dr Hussain Imam Mohammad Ismail was the only child neurologist in the country but now there are 22 registered with the National Specialist Register, with only nine working at government hospitals.

“This is grossly inadequate to serve 9.4 million people under 18 years of age. Similarly, there are only nine developmental paediatricians in Malaysia.

“Hence, I hope this congress will stimulate our young paediatricians to take up this challenging yet rewarding field,“ he said, after delivering his opening speech at the 15th Asian and Oceanian Congress of Child Neurology (AOCCN) 2019.

Advances in child neurology and related fields have been changing the lives of many young children with various neurological conditions, while helping them to overcome life’s challenges and attain their utmost potential in the future, Dr Dzulkefly added.

The four-day conference that began today, gathers regional and international speakers to discuss multiple ranges of scientific and clinical topics highly relevant to child neurology and neurodevelopmental practices in the region.

Also present was AOCNN 2019 Congress President Dr Khoo Teik Beng and the Asian and Oceanian Child Neurology Association President Prof Ching-Shiang Chi. — Bernama