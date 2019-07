SHAH ALAM: The planned maintenance works to be carried out at the SSP1 Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1) Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on July 23 has been suspended following the odour pollution incident at Sungai Selangor which forced the SSP1, SSP2 and SSP3 WTPs to be shut down at 2pm yesterday.

Air Selangor Water Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), Suhaimi Kamaralzaman in a statement said it had detected the odour concentration in the water to be at threshold odour number (Ton) four, which forced all three water plants to be closed.

“At 5pm this afternoon (Friday), the odour concentration at the SSP3 WTP recorded a zero Ton reading and resumed operating, while SSP1 and SSP2 WTPs recorded a zero Ton reading at 7pm and is currently being re-started.

“As Air Selangor and the state authorities are still unable to detect the cause of the pollution, this incident may recur, so we can give a definite timeline for the water restoration yet,“ he said.

Suhaimi added that the company had also activated the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) Code Red as a large number of places were involved.

Earlier, 1,133 areas involving 1,166,842 consumer accounts in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were affected by the unscheduled water disruption. — Bernama