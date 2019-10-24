Scheduled water supply across Johor to be stopped this Saturday

JOHOR BARU: Scheduled water supply across Johor will be terminated this Saturday following continuous rains over the past few weeks.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the termination involved Kota Tinggi, Kluang (Simpang Rengam), Pontian and Mersing districts.

“This can be done after taking into account the rainy season since the past few weeks and it is hoped that this rainfall will help improve water levels of Johor dams and rivers.

“However, consumers are advised to plan their water usage prudently as the current levels of dams and rivers are still unstable and have yet to reach their normal levels,“ he said in a statement here today.

Puah said Sungai Gembut, which supplies raw water to the Sungai Gembut Water Treatment Plant (LRA), had reached 0.22m for the past two days compared to the normal level of 0.77m.

“For Sungai Sedili Kecil which supplies raw water to Lok Heng LRA, the current level is 1.53m compared to the normal level of 2.75m.

“The Machap Dam which supplies water to the Simpang Renggam LRA recorded 14.38m compared to the normal of 16.00m, and the Labong Dam which provides raw water to the Endau LRA recorded 5.07 meters compared to normal level of 8.42m,“ he said. — Bernama