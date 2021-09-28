Scheduled water supply disruption in five areas in Hulu Langat

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in the Hulu Langat district will experience scheduled water supply disruption from 9 pm tonight to facilitate valve replacement maintenance works at Taman Sri Indah Balakong, Cheras inlet and in front of The Mines.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) head of corporate communications Elina Baseri said the affected areas are Balakong, Green Park Resident; SL6, SL9, SL10 and SL11 at Bandar Sg Long, Taman Bukit Palma and Jalan Putera, Jalan Puteri, Jalan Bendahara and Jalan Mahkota at Bandar Mahkota Cheras.

“Work is expected to end at 6 am on Wednesday. Following that, water supply will return in stages and is expected to be fully restored at 6 am on Thursday, “ she said in a statement today.

Restoration varies from one area to another depending on the location and distance of the consumer’s premises and water pressure, she said.

She added that Air Selangor will provide alternative water assistance to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres, Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) and vaccine centres (PPV) as well as for funeral services.

Further information can be obtained through all official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact centre at 15300 as well as hentitugas.airselangor.com. -Bernama