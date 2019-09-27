Scheduled water supply in Malacca, Johor following drop in supply of raw water

PUTRAJAYA: Scheduled water supply has been implemented in Malacca and Johor following a drop in the supply of raw water due to low water levels in rivers and dams as a result of the prolonged hot and dry weather as well as reduced rainfall since March this year, said the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

Its chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman said SPAN had approved the applications from Syarikat Air Malacca Berhad (SAMB) and Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd (Ranhill SAJ) to carry out scheduled water supply in the affected areas in order to regulate the use of existing raw water.

In a statement issued today, he said SPAN had been informed that the level of water in the Durian Tunggal Dam had fallen to below critical level.

He said that from yesterday, the implementation of scheduled water supply in water has affected 78,405 user accounts in the Bandar Malacca area with water supplied for 24 hours followed by no water supply for the next 24 hours.

In Johor, the level of water in the Lebam Dan and the Upper Layang Dam, Sungai Sedili Kecil, Sungai Simpang Kiri and Sungai Gembut has also dropped to critical level, so scheduled water supply is being and will be implemented by the water operator, affecting four districts, namely Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Pontian (North) and Mersing.

The schedule of “24-hours with water supply and 48 hours without water supply” affects the Sg Gembut water treatment from Sept 2 until Oct 1, and Lebam beginning Oct 8 until Nov 6, and the “36 hours with water supply and 36 hours without water supply” at the Simpang Renggam water treatment plant from Sept 2 until Oct 2 and Endau from Oct 1 until 31.

SPAN encourages the public to check with the water operators in their states for further information and details of the scheduled water supply.

Ahmad Faizal said SPAN also urges all states to closely monitor the water levels in the dams and rivers which supply raw water to the water treatment plants in their states.

“The water operator must also ensure adequate water is supplied to critical premises like hospitals and dialysis centres,” he said.

SPAN also urged the relevant operators and authorities in Malacca and Johor to help in the efforts to save water by limiting water usage for less important activities such as washing cars, laundry, and use by local governments, until the situation returns to normal.

It also advised consumers to use water prudently, not waste it and to avoid using it for less necessary activities such as washing cars, watering plants or lawns, and washing clothes, so that the water supply can last longer. — Bernama