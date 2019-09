JOHOR BARU: The scheduled water supply (SWS) involving consumers in Simpang Renggam, Layang-Layang and Pontian Utara which should end on Oct 1, may be extended until the end of next month following the continuous drop in water level at the Machap Dam due to the dry weather in the state.

Chairman of the State Committee on International Trade, Investment and Utility Jimmy Puah said that based on the current reading of the water level at the Machap Dam, consumers were urged to be ready for the possibility that the SWS for the Simpang Renggam Water Treatment Plant (WTP) be extended until Oct 31 subject to approval of the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

The water level at the Machap Dam on Sept 24 was 14.17m compared to the normal level of 16m.

“The drop in water levels for several other dams had also resulted in several areas being forced to undergo SWS to ensure that the lifespan of treated water could be lengthened for supply to the consumers,” he said in a statement here today.

Among the districts involved are Kota Tinggi (for areas covered by Lok Heng WTP and Sungai Gembut WTP), Kluang and Pontian Utara (for areas covered by Simpang Renggam WTP).

“Scheduled Water Supply in all the areas concerned involved about 38,000 accounts,” Puah said in a statement, here today.

He said the current water level reading at the Labong Dam which also channeled water to the Endau Water Treatment Plant was also approaching the stop production level.

The current water level reading at the dam was 5.14m compared with the normal level of 8.42m.

“However, there was no need for consumers to panic and to be wiser in using water during the hot and dry weather phenomenon,” he said while hoping that consumers would avoid wastage and excessive use of water.

Puah said closer monitoring of the water level at the rivers by the state governments and the agencies concerned would be carried out to ensure that early measures could be carried out to minimise water supply disruptions. — Bernama