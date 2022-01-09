Scholarships for Japanese studies and teacher training in Japan

PETALING JAYA: Scholarships for Japanese studies and teacher training are open for application until Feb 18.

Qualified Malaysians who want to pursue their studies in Japan are invited to apply, the Embassy of Japan said in a press release.

During the term of scholarship, monthly allowances of about 117,000 yen (RM4,400) will be given to each Japanese studies grantee, and about 143,000 yen (RM5,400) to each teacher training grantee (amount is subject to change).

Fees for entrance examination, matriculation and tuition at universities will be exempted. A round-trip airplane ticket will also be provided.

Requirements:

1. Japanese studies (One-year non-degree course from October 2022)

a) Applicants must be between 18 and 29 years of age as of April 1, 2022 (born between April 2,

1992 and April 1, 2004).

b) Applicants must be second or third-year undergraduate students (must not be final year students) majoring in Japanese Language or Japanese Culture enrolled in non-Japanese universities.

c) Applicants must have good command of the Japanese language.

d) Application for Japanese studies scholarship must reach the Embassy of Japan by 4pm on Feb 18. For details, call 03-2177-2600 (ext.146)/ edu@kl.mofa.go.jp or visit https://www.my.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/scholarship.html

2. Teacher training (One-and-half year non-degree course from October 2022)

a) Applicants must be under 35 years of age as of April 1, 2022 (born on or after April 2, 1987)

b) Applicants must be graduates of universities or a teacher training college who works as a teacher in a primary or secondary school or is currently working as an academic staff at a teacher training institution with at least five years of experience in their term of service.

c) Applicants must have good command of the English language and are willing to learn Japanese language.

d) Application for Teacher Training Scholarship (Government Schools) should be made to the Ministry of Education Malaysia.

For details, contact Aida Mohd Anip at 03-8884 1048 or aida.mohd@moe.gov.my or Ms. Nur Izzati binti Marzuki at 03-8321 7136 or izzati.marzuki@moe.gov.my . For private schools, kindly email edu@kl.mofa.go.jp for application documents.

The interviews for both programmes will be held in early March 2022. The Embassy of Japan will notify qualified candidates only (by email) to attend the interview.