Scholarships for Palestinian students funded privately by universities

PUTRAJAYA: The scholarship funds offered by 12 local universities for Palestinian students to pursue their higher education in Malaysia will be privately funded by the respective universities, said director-general of Higher Education Datin Paduka Ir Siti Hamisah Tapsir (pix).

In a statement today, she said, of the 12 universities involved in the ‘Scholarship for Palestine’ sponsorship, 11 were private ones and a public university.

The universities involved are Albukhary International University with a sponsorship of RM3.5 million comprising 25 scholarships; Management & Science University sponsored RM1.1 million (27 scholarships); Mahsa University RM1.09 million (20 scholarships); Kolej Universiti Islam Perlis RM1.02 million (15 scholarships); City University RM1 million (26 scholarships).

Multimedia University sponsored RM1 million (six scholarships); UCSI University RM719,433 (five scholarships); Universiti Teknologi Petronas RM681,500 (six scholarships); Universiti Tenaga Nasional RM575,000 (three scholarships); Universiti Kuala Lumpur RM158,400 (two scholarships) and Universiti Utara Malaysia RM128,000 (two scholarships).

Siti Hamisah expressed gratitude on behalf of her department to the 12 universities inclusive of a public university for their substantial contribution to the country’s higher education landscape and hoped this spirit would be emulated by other institutions of higher learning

She said it was a norm for local universities to offer scholarships annually either to Malaysian students or international students.

According to her, in recent years alone, private universities in the country have offered scholarships worth over RM100 million to local students.

At the breaking of fast with the Palestinian community in Putrajaya yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had announced that the government had decided to offer scholarships worth RM11.48 million to Palestinian students to pursue their studies at 12 universities in Malaysia. — Bernama