KUALA PILAH: A school cleaner was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of defaming the Undang Luak (territorial chief) of Jelebu Datuk Mendika Menteri Akhirulzaman Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad through Facebook.

However, Norazman Ahmad, 57, pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read out to him before judge Nariman Badruddin.

On both the charges, Norazman was alleged to have made and circulated a libellous statement against the territorial chief with intent to cause alarm or fear to the public, whereby inducing any person to commit public mischief, in Kuala Klawang, Jelebu, at 11 am last March 22 and about 2.30 am last March 23.

The charges were made under Section 505 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

He also pleaded not guilty to two alternative charges, made under Section 233 (1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, with improper use of network facilities by making and initiating the transmission of the alleged defamatory statement through his Facebook with intent to annoy others at the same place, time and date.

He was allowed bail of RM8,000 and the court set July 14 for mention. - Bernama