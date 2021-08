PETALING JAYA: There is a certain amount of ignorance and an air of apathy for politics among the young in Malaysia.

A recent survey of Malaysian youth by public opinion pollster Merdeka Centre showed that two-thirds of those who responded expressed no interest whatsoever in politics.

Many see politics as irrelevant. However, experts believe this imbalance can be corrected if political studies is included as a subject in the school curriculum.

In conjunction with International Youth Day yesterday, theSun spoke to two academics for their views on introducing political studies in school.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman assistant professor Sharon Wilson said it is essential to create and nurture critical thinking and a deep understanding of good governance among the young, which can be achieved through political studies.

“Now, only the basics are taught and it is through history lessons.”

Sharon said politics can be embedded in the education syllabus as a subject on its own, like history.

She added that rather than fear or shun it, students should learn to understand politics and the political system in the country.

“Just like it is our basic right to vote, they should understand why it is so, as well as what democracy is and what it means being a citizen of this country.”

She said students should be allowed to engage in healthy debates about policies and current issues and not live in “their own cocoons”.

“Similar to being armed with knowledge in science and technology as a means to contribute to cognition, political studies should be a part of this. Politics contributes to the overall running of the country and determines how we live our lives.”

Sharon said as an educator, she believes more people, especially youths, are aware of what is going on politically, but only on a superficial level.

“Perhaps, this could be from information that they have gathered on social media. Nonetheless, I believe the number of people who are aware of politics (at a deeper and more comprehensive level) are few and far between.”

Dr Pauline Leong, an academic with a local private university, believes that the average Malaysian has a low awareness of the political process and how the country functions.

“As an example, many are not aware of the functions of the legislative, the executive and the judiciary, and how the powers are separated.

“They expect their state assemblymen to perform duties such as drain and park repairs or rubbish collection, issues which are under the purview of local councils.”

She said another example of this ignorance is the online petition alleging election fraud initiated after the 2013 general election and submitted to the White House.

“Such things do not work based on the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of another country.”

She also cited a recent online petition to get (former minister) Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz appointed as interim prime minister.

“The petitioners and those who signed it failed to understand that one has to be an elected lawmaker to be prime minister.”