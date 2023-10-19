School gardener charged with security guard’s murder

IPOH: A school gardener was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for the murder of a security guard last week.

However, no plea was recorded from R. Ravinderan, 55, after the charge was read out before Magistrate S. Punitha as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Ravinderan is charged with murdering Faizal Asri, 43, in the guard house of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Seri Botani Simpang Pulai Ipoh here between 3 pm and 8 pm last Oct 13.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which is punishable with death or imprisonment for between 30 and 40 years with not less than 12 strokes, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Vatchira Wong Rui Fern, while Ravinderan was represented by lawyer Hanifatinnasikha Mod Dimiyati. (rpt: Hanifatinnasikha Mode Dimiyati).

No bail was offered and the court set Jan 10 next year for mention. - Bernama