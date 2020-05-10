School heads should consider calling back teachers to return to work stations

KUALA LUMPUR: School heads (PGB) should use their discretion in determining the need for teachers staying far away to return to their respective stations to work during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Chairman of the alumni association of Malaysian residential schools, Dr Ab Wahab Che Mat said the reason being that the Teaching and Learning (PnP) process could be done online anywhere and there was no need to have the presence of the teachers concerned at their work stations.

“The PGB can call the teachers, the minimum number possible, to help with administration work that is of great importance at the moment at the school, but, if the matter can wait, it can just be discussed online.

“The priority for teachers now is to continue the teaching lesson from home until schools reopen, hence, will reduce the inconvenience of teachers already back in their hometown to return to their stations work,” he told Bernama.

He said this in response to an issue being viralled by the social media on teachers being instructed by their PGB to return to their stations to work since all government offices were now opened.

This has caused inconvenience for teachers, especially those who are stranded away from their work stations to return to work, especially where there is no urgent need for them to do so with the schools still closed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran opined that although the teachers are bound by the “Aku Janji”, (service pledge), the matter should be looked into based on the current context.

He said a statement by the Prime Minister on May 1 that the government encouraged civil servants to work from home, except for work processes which require physical presence in office, should be noted.

“I think all teachers understand the ‘Aku Janji’ pledge, but due to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is not a normal circumstances, it cannot be applied 100%, has to comply with the current standard operating procedure (SOP).

“So I hope the PGB understands this. With proper planning, the school administration can continue and teachers can continue their work in their homes online until a date is announced by the ministry,“ he added.

Former Education director-general Tan Sri Dr Wan Wan Zahid Mohd Noordin is of the view that the issue arises because there is no ’source of authority’, hence the conflicting views on the matter, including by the PGB.

“We do not want any instruction to be vague, with people not clear of what to do, with complaints here and there. So, the Ministry of Education has to issue a clear guidelines for a zero defect,” he added.

Meanwhile, a teacher, posted on Facebook that until there is an official announcement on the reopening of schools, the PGB should allow teachers to work from wherever they want.

According to the teacher, following the prime minister’s announcement in allowing almost all economic sector to resume operations, various instructions surfaced for employees to return to work.

“The problem is, the instructions were through Whatsapp or Telegram, there is no black and white, with some states saying this, and other states saying that.

“In my opinion, what is wrong since there is only two more weeks before the school holidays (Aidilfitri holidays) to allow teachers to just remain wherever they are.

“It is almost certain that the school will not reopen before the school holidays,” posted the teacher. — Bernama