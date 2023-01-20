School offers flexible sewing, dressmaking classes

KUALA LUMPUR: Mention the Singer brand and the first thing anybody would think of is sewing machines.

This not only applies in Malaysia but in India too, according to the founder of D Sew Club, a sewing school located on Jalan Kerinchi, that offers courses in sewing and dressmaking, specifically targeted at those with busy schedules such as full-time students and stay-at-home parents.

Its founder Kalpana Singh said the school offers various courses for beginners through to professionals, with flexible schedules.

“My school uses Singer sewing machines exclusively as the brand has a long history and is synonymous with sewing.

“More importantly, I chose Singer sewing machines as I have a strong emotional connection with the brand as I started my sewing career in India with a Singer machine. The company has been around for over a century and its sewing machines are renowned for their reliability.”

Her school is collaborating with Singer (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, which supplied the machines for her students to use in class. Kalpana said the machines are so versatile that they give her students the confidence to create unique designs for their outfits.

She also said by collaborating with Singer, she hopes to connect the younger generation with the brand.

Kalpana added that having any kind of skill is fulfilling and gives one a purpose in life. Hence, the flexibility offered by her school fits well with the hectic schedules of her students, who can take their time to master the art of sewing.

“We are accredited by the Skills Development Department for the National Dual Training System, which aims to train and produce knowledgeable workers,” she told theSun.

The school, which was founded in 2011, also conducts free workshops to teach people about the flip side of the fashion industry and how much waste it creates.

Kalpana, who graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi, said D Sew Club has 35 students.

Singer (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd director Ng John Kit said his company provided D Sew Club with 20 units of its mid-to-high end domestic and industrial sewing machines, all of which are manufactured to Singer’s standards.

Ng said the retail price of the machines supplied to the school are between RM1,000 and RM2,500 a unit.

“They are very reliable machines and perfect for first-timers and veteran seamstresses. Singer has been in Malaysia since 1906 and is known for its reliable and long-lasting sewing machines. When anyone thinks of sewing machines, the only brand that comes to mind is Singer.

“We hope this collaboration with D Sew Club will benefit its students,” Ng said, adding that similar collaborations between Singer and other local organisations have also borne fruit.