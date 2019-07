KUANTAN: The principal of a secondary school in Jerantut lost RM3,000 to a Macau scam syndicate middle of this month.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 58-year-old woman alleged that the money was said to be a payment for cancelling an arrest warrant.

The victim said a man, claiming to be a representative of the bank, contacted her on July 14 at 10am, saying she had outstanding loan repayments.

“The victim who denied having an account at the bank began to believe the suspect when she received a call from the second and third suspects supposed to be a police sergeant and an inspector.

“They claimed the account was also involved in the investigation of a drug case and the victim must provide all her personal banking information for investigation and to cancel the arrest warrant,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim who panicked about being arrested promptly followed the suspect’s instructions and transferred money into two bank accounts in Jerantut in the afternoon.

The victim, however, suspected she might have been cheated after the ‘policeman’ asked her to notify him of her movements every two hours via WhatsApp.

The victim, who initially did not make a police report, changed her mind after being harassed by various Whatsapp messages after refusing to comply with the suspect’s request for more money.

She eventually lodged a police report at the Jerantut district police headquarters yesterday evening. — Bernama