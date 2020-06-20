School reopening management guidelines finalised

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE), Rural Development Ministry and National Unity Ministry today finalised the preschool reopening management guidelines.

The three ministries in a joint statement issued yesterday said the guidelines were prepared in consultation with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN).

“The Special Ministerial Meeting on the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on June 15 has agreed to reopen preschools and kindergartens from July 1.

“The guidelines should be read together with the school reopening management guidelines issued by MOE on June 4,” the statement added.

It applies to all government and private preschools and kindergatens and can be downloaded at https://www.moe.gov.my/en/notification/announcement.

On the website, the purpose of the guidelines as well as the roles and responsibilities played by administrators, teachers, parents and guardians are stated.

It also includes the implementation guidelines such as preschool operation, arrival and departure time and preschool teaching and learning (PdP).

Among the focus of the guidelines that the school administrators need to ensure is that teachers and student management assistants prepare the classrooms before the reopening including ensuring there is no use of carpets, mats, and table skirting.

In addition, a special room or sickbay should be provided to serve as an isolation room for the students who are diagnosed with Covid-19 before they are brought for further treatment by parents or guardians.

The guidelines also stated that teachers must ensure that parents or guardians do not enter the classrooms of the preschools and kindergartens.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to send their children to preschools or kindergartens to ensure that the pupils acquire basic knowledge and skills in preparation for further learning.

However, they must ensure that their children do not carry school bags or food and beverages (except children with special food needs with the permission of the school administrator).

Parents or guardians are encouraged to bring their child home straight to home after school sessions. — Bernama