School reopening will involve over 34,000 students in Perak

IPOH: A total of 34,150 students from 250 secondary schools in Perak will be involved in the reopening of the school session beginning June 24 under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

State Education, Human Capital, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Committee chairman Razman Zakaria said of the total, 28,813 students would be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, while 3,847 expected to take the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination.

“In addition, 456 students will sit for the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and another 1,034 candidates will sit for the Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) examinations respectively,” he told a press conference of the simulation of school reopening management, conducted at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Raja Perempuan, here today.

Razman said students involved would be required to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) including movements in the school compound. - Bernama