School security guard held in murder probe

KUALA LUMPUR: A suspect held over the murder of a female bookshop supervisor, whose charred body was found in a room of a school at Bandar Tun Razak in Cheras on Saturday, is a security guard who worked at the school.

Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar yesterday said the suspect, who is in his 30’s and is being held under a seven-day remand order, has been working as a security guard at the school for two years.

He said the 25-year-old deceased had just started work at the school’s bookshop last month.

Muhammad Idzam said investigations are ongoing to ascertain what led to the woman’s death.

He added that police are also waiting for an autopsy report on the cause of death and a report from the Fire and Rescue Department.

On Saturday, police were called in at 6.20pm after firefighters, who had earlier put out a blaze at the room of the school, found a badly burnt body at the scene.

The school’s security guard, who was the only person present apart from the deceased, was arrested by police soon after to assist in investigations.

Police urged those with information on the incident to contact Cheras police at 012-2165881 or the KL police hotline at 03-21460584/585.