JOHOR BARU: The school session in Pasir Gudang today went smoothly without any vomiting and breathing difficulties reported.

In an hour and a half survey done by Bernama covering three schools around the area revealed that the area was quiet and the school session went as usual.

For the record, on June 23, 17 schools in Pasir Gudang were ordered to close after their students suffered breathing difficulties believed to be caused by air pollution in the area.

On March 13, all 111 schools in Pasir Gudang have were ordered to close following exposure to toxic fumes from chemical waste dumped into Sungai Kim Kim.

One of the security guards, who only wanted to be known as Rashid, said the school sessions were running normally without any incident.

“Up to this morning, everything went as usual and no one complained of shortness of breath or dizziness.

“Previously, early in the morning there were many complaints of dizziness but so far, Alhamdulillah, there’s no problem,“ he said when met here, today.

During a survey at one religious school in the area it was found that the situation had returned to normal and there were parents seen waiting to fetch their children.

However, attempts to interview the parents were unsuccessful as they refused to give a statement.

In addition, a survey around Pasir Gudang also noticed that life went back to normal as traders continued their businesses in their respective areas, while the people were doing their work and continuing life as usual. — Bernama