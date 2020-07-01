School sessions to open in stages starting July 15

PUTRAJAYA: Form One to Form Four and Remove Class students as well as Year Five and Year Six pupils, will return to school starting on July 15.

Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix) said Year One to Year Four pupils will return to school the following week on July 22.

“The reopening dates apply to all government schools, government-aided schools, private schools and educational institutions registered with the Education Ministry (MOE).

“Schools not registered with the MOE are also encouraged to follow according to the dates set,“ he said in a special press conference broadcast live by local television stations today.

He said the reopening of school for students in non-examination classes was implemented in stages after taking into account the recommendations of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN).

According to Mohd Radzi, all private educational institutions categorised as centres registered with the MOE including tuition, language and development centres could also reopen on July 15.

He also informed that the results on offer of places to SPM 2019 candidates and entry into Form Six Semester 1 for year 2020 can be checked from today, at the MOE portal. Registration for new student intake will also be on July 15.

Meanwhile, Mohd Radzi said the ministry had implemented online teaching and learning or other appropriate methods for nearly four months, to ensure that lessons continued for over 5.7 million students who could not attend school following the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he said the ministry was aware of weaknesses in implementing online learning as Home-Based Learning approach was new to teachers, students and parents.

“In addition, many among the students could not participate in the online learning due to limited access to communication technology. As a result, home-based learning is not as effective as face-to-face interaction,” he added. - Bernama