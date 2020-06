PETALING JAYA: The emotional wellbeing of students must take top priority when they return to school after a three-month break.

They must be given the opportunity to express their fears, concerns and anxiety, and this can be done through open discussions between them and their teachers, according to senior consultant paediatrician Datuk Dr Amar Singh.

“They are finally going back to school but in an unprecedented time. There will be pent-up emotions that need to be released,” he told theSun yesterday.

He said the ideal approach would be for teachers to spend the first few weeks discussing such issues with the students in their respective classes.

“They need to help the students cope with the ‘new normal’ school routine amid the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said, adding that this is one of the ways to help students improve their emotional wellbeing.

Classes were suspended when the government declared a movement control order on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Since then, the number of new cases reported daily has dropped from a high of more than 100 cases to single digits from last week.

Classes resumed this week for students in Forms Five and Six as they will be sitting for the SPM and STPM examinations this year.

Amar said despite a significant reduction in the number of new infections of Covid-19, some students might still be anxious and fearful of contracting the virus.

“Covid-19 has messed up their carefree childhood days. I saw a school bus with students wearing masks and sitting like statues, a metre apart with no way to talk to each other. It’s so macabre. A lot of joy is lost.

“Schoolchildren will need our support in the coming days as they make this difficult transition and re-entry into a physical school environment. Fear has been built up for many months now and so we are living with this fear which has been instilled in them.”

Amar added that students today are more aware of events happening around them.

“They know about the risks posed by the coronavirus and the emotional stress that come with this must be addressed by the school.”

He suggested that a teacher who is well-versed on information about the outbreak be kept updated so he or she can act as a counsellor or referral teacher for students who need emotional support.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris head of counselling Dr Fauziah Mohd Saad pointed out that the standard operating procedures under the recovery movement control order must not be compromised.

She said schools would have to make the health and safety of all students a priority.

“There is a need to constantly remind them of the need to avoid mishaps,” she said.

She agreed with Amar’s views that open communication is essential to enable them to express their concerns and frustrations.

“In the first couple of weeks, teachers may want to consider having lighter activities so the students are able to slowly (adjust) to the ‘new normal’ at school.”

Fauziah expressed confidence that students would be able to adapt quickly to the new environment.

“They will be happy to see their friends again after months of not being able to go to school,” she said.

