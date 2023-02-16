School students, PwD now get free KTMB rides with MyRailLife pass

KUALA LUMPUR: School students and persons with disabilities (PwD) can now get free train rides by using the MyRailLife pass offered by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pic) today launched the free service, which benefits Standard One to Form Six students and the PwD community travelling on the KTM Shuttle Timuran Gemas-Tumpat-Gemas Sector, KTM Komuter Klang Valley Sector and KTM Komuter North Sector.

“Apart from benefiting school students and PwD, this pass can ease the financial burden of parents, in line with the government’s desire to control the cost of living,” he told a news conference during the launch at KL Sentral station here.

Loke said MyRailLife allows unlimited travel by all students and PwD who are registered with the Social Welfare Department.

MyRailLife, which incurs a cost of RM4 million a year, began yesterday and there were 320 registrations throughout the country on its first day.

Citing an example of savings enjoyed by MyRailLife users, he said a PwD in Alor Setar travelling by commuter train to work in Butterworth could now save RM7.20 a day or RM180 a month in transport expenses.

Eligible commuters need to register with KTMB for the Passenger Name Record (PNR) in order to get the MyRailLife pass.

“Registration can be made online via the KITS app (KTMB Mobile) or KTM website,” said Loke, adding that registration can also be made at KTMB counters.

Applications for PNR can be made by passengers themselves or on their behalf by third parties with the submission of relevant documents.

Loke said Standard One to Form Five students were required to submit a certified copy of their Mykad/Mykid/birth certificate while those in Form Six should submit a copy of their Mykad/Mykid/birth certificate and a form certifying their student status from their school.

“PwD should submit a certified copy of Mykad/Mykid/birth certificate together with a certified copy of the PwD registration card from the Social Welfare Department,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, who represents the PwD community, thanked Loke for the travel facility, which will make it easier for the community to travel to school and work.

“I would like to urge my PwD friends to make use of this opportunity and show that we are just like other members of the community,” said Ras Adiba, who was present at the launch.

KTMB, in a statement, said the MyRailLife pass was expected to benefit 500,000 school students and PwD each year. - Bernama