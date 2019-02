KUALA LUMPUR: School students can be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the police to curb criminal activities, especially involving students who are involved in drug abuse, said Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob (pix, L).

He said they could channel any information they have about criminal activities to the police or through the School Liaison Officer.

“Police cannot be in schools at all the time, hence, students should also help the police.”

“They should not be afraid because the identity of every informant will be kept secret and protected, all information will be scrutinised and action will be taken,” he told reporters after an event involving the Ministry of Education and the police at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Seri Rampai, today.

Also present was Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Education Department director Ismail Musa.

Meanwhile, Ismail said his department was working together with the police and the National Anti-Corruption Agency (AADK) to curb drug abuse among students.

“Various programmes have been implemented in 301 schools in the Federal Territory, the focus is to expose the dangers of drugs and cigarettes,” he said.

On Feb 8, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was reported to have said that school students are not only involved in misdemeanours such as truancy, vandalism and bullying but also in more extreme crimes.

Based on narcotic’s statistics, 467 arrests involving school students were made in 2017 and the figure increased to 577 last year. — Bernama