School van runs over, kills seven-year-old girl

SEPANG: A seven-year-old girl was killed after she was run over by a school van while walking in front of the vehicle to enter a transit house in Taman Seroja here, yesterday.

District police deputy chief Supt Md Noor Aehwan Mohammad said in the 12.10pm incident, the girl had walked in front of the vehicle after she was dropped off.

“After dropping off all the students including the victim, the woman driver moved forward without realising that the victim was walking in front of the van,“ he said in a statement last night.

Md Noor Aehwan said the victim, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to the Nilai Medical Centre, Negeri Sembilan but died while receiving treatment and the body was later taken to Putrajaya Hospital for post-mortem.

