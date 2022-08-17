School van that skidded into drain had no road tax

PETALING JAYA: The school van which skidded into a drain in Tikam Batu in Sungai Petani leaving 16 pupils injured, was travelling without insurance coverage and road tax, NST reports.

Traffic police revealed this following an investigation into the 7.40am incident which also left the van’s 43-year-old driver with a minor head injury.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan reportedly said checks revealed that the insurance and road tax for the van had expired on March 9 this year.

The van was travelling from Taman Sejati to send the victims - 10 boys and six girls aged between seven and 12 years old to SMK(A) and SK(A) Al-Islah Pinang Tunggal when it skidded and crashed into a drain near Taman Rhu.