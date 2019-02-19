Schoolboy safe, flees from would-be captors

IPOH: The quick action of a 13-year-old boy prevented him from becoming a kidnap victim when he fled from his would-be captors while walking home from school at a housing estate in Batu Gajah, yesterday.

Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri, said the incident happened when the Form One student was near the Taman Tualang entrance in Jalan Kampar, yesterday.

According to the police report lodged by the student, a silver-coloured Proton Waja car had stopped near him and one of the occupants seated in the left passenger seat tried to pull him inside the vehicle. However, the boy was quick to push away the suspect’s hand before he fled home.

“Investigations revealed that the incident occurred about 600m away from the school. The victim did not sustain any injury,“ said Ahmad Adnan, adding that further investigations were being conducted under Section 363 and 511 of the Penal Code. — Bernama