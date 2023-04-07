Schoolgirl falls to her death from 10th floor of condominium

LABUAN: A 12-year-old schoolgirl here died after falling from the 10th floor of a condominium here early today.

The body of the girl was found by neighbours on the first floor of the condominium.

Labuan police chief Supt. Ahmad Jawila said the girl was believed to have fallen from the corridor of the building at around 5 am and was pronounced dead by the paramedics who arrived at the scene at 7.42 am.

He said initial investigations showed no signs of foul play and the case had been classified as sudden death.

“The body has been taken to Labuan Hospital for post-mortem,” he told Bernama.

Ahmad also reminded parents to always monitor their children especially those staying at the high-rise building. - Bernama