PETALING JAYA: A cash voucher worth RM150 each to buy school clothes and equipment was received by Hannani Hamzah, 13, and her sister, Hannina Hamzah, 10 with happiness.

The sisters were among 51 of the primary and secondary school students who received the schooling aid through the Back to School programme for the Farmers' Organisation Authority (LPP) headquarters employees at Mydin Mall in Subang Jaya, here yesterday.

Hannani, the second child of three siblings, said the schooling aid helped to ease his father's burden in providing their schooling supplies.

"Today, I bought only a pair of school uniform, since last year's clothes were still in good condition. My sister bought two pairs of school uniforms, shoes and a bag," she said.

Their father, Hamzah Ramli, 49, who had been with LPP for 24 years, was touched by his employer's concern about the welfare of its employees.

"This was my first time receiving the back to school aid and it was also the first time that LPP has made such contribution to its employees.

"My friends and I would like to thank the management who appreciate us in this way," he said, adding that each year he saved and allocated nearly RM1,000 for his children's schooling equipment.

While Khuzaimah Assa'ari, 35, was grateful for the contribution.

"These contributions helped my children's schooling preparations. Usually, I would only buy a pair of school uniform and a pair of religious school uniform for my children, this year, they can have two pairs each," said Khuzaimah, who had served LPP for 11 years.

Meanwhile, LPP chairman Datuk Mazlan Aliman said the schooling aid was the first to be held with the cooperation from National Farmers Organisation (Nafas).

"It is one of LPP's several corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and a part of LPP's main agenda in education, that is to produce quality human capital," he told reporters after the aid presentation ceremony.

Mazlan said, LPP has selected 29 employees of Grade 19 and below with a maximum of two children per family as the eligible recipients of a pair of school uniforms and stationery worth RM150.

"The value may be small for some families but it means a lot to recipients," he said.

Mazlan added that the programme was implemented simultaneously at nine different locations, including the schooling aid and support to the children of Farmers' Association asnaf members. — Bernama