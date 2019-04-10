Schools do not have to replace occasional holidays: Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has decided that schools can take four days of occasional holidays in a year as before, without having to replace them.

The ministry, in a statement yesterday said that for that purpose, school authorities may submit their application to the respective State Education Department for approval.

“The ministry has received queries regarding the four days of occasional holidays in the past, so Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik made the decision,” the statement said. — Bernama