Schools given flexibility to decide on how to reopen

SHAH ALAM: The Education Ministry has given school managements the flexibility to modify the school opening procedures as long as they are in accordance with its guidelines.

Deputy Education Minister II Muslimin Yahaya said modifications to the guidelines were allowed as each school had a different environment and number of students.

“For example, entrance and exit doors are different at schools... that is why we are giving the opportunity for schools to reopen in these three days, namely Wednesday, Thursday, Friday in case there are changes to be made.

“The schools are given the flexibility... depending on the school’s needs but the standard operating procedures (SOPs) according to the school’s reopening management guidelines needs to be complied with,” he said.

He told reporters after conducting a review of the preparation for the reopening of the school at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seksyen 19, here today.

On June 10, Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced that schools nationwide would reopen tomorrow but only involved students who would sit for public and equivalent international examinations, this year.

In the meantime, Muslimin said ministry officials would also be placed in all schools across the country to monitor compliance with the guidelines.

He said, what the school management should emphasise was the safety and convenience of students and the ministry was confident that schools would be able to comply with all the requirements outlined.

“These guidelines are theoretical... tomorrow we will see how they are implemented practically,” he said. - Bernama