BANTING: The Education Ministry confirmed that 111 schools in the Pasir Gudang district were still closed due to the toxic pollution from the dumping of chemicals into the Kim Kim River.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the schools concerned would be reopened at a date to be announced later.

‘’We look at the situation first. We don’t have a date for the reopening of the schools,’’ he told reporters after officiating the Private Education Open Day at MAHSA University, here today.

On Wednesday, the ministry directed 111 schools in Pasir Gudang closed based on the current situation and on feedback from the State Disaster Management Committee.

Yesterday, Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Yeo Bee Yin said the most polluted 680-m section of the 1.5 km long Kim Kim River had been cleaned up, through the contribution of 90 workers from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maszlee urged all Malaysian students in Christchurch, New Zealand and nearby cities to exercise caution following the shooting incidents at two mosques in Christchurch, yesterday.

‘’So far, none of our students are affected. All the 303 Malaysian students in Christchurch are safe.

“We hope our students will take precautionary measures. We pray the best for our students and Malaysians there,’’ he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement yesterday, reported that two Malaysians were injured in the incidents at the two mosques in Christchurch and were currently undergoing treatment. — Bernama