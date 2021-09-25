Schools in Phase Four states must be fully prepared for reopening - Radzi Jidin

ALOR SETAR: All schools in Phase Four states under the National Recovery Plan, (PPN) must make the necessary preparations before face-to-face schooling commences on Oct 3.

Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix) said, among the matters that schools should pay attention to is providing good ventilation system to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections in particular those involving the Delta variant.

“As what the Health Minister had advised in the context of the Delta variant, what is important is the ventilation, not only in classrooms, special rooms and offices but all other confined areas in the school should be well ventilated.

“Recommendations to schools (under Phase Four), apart from Langkawi and two other areas, namely Labuan and Negeri Sembilan which will begin their school session (face to face on Oct 3) and so their preparations must be thorough,” he said in a statement today.

He said all curtains and posters hung in classrooms or special rooms should be removed to ensure ventilation is at its best.

He said even though the school session would only involve examination classes, early preparations needed to be done before face-to-face school sessions for other classes are allowed.

Earlier, Radzi visited four schools in Pulau Tuba, Langkawi to observe preparations being carried out at the schools to receive students when the school session begins.

The schools he visited were Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Langkawi, Pulau Tuba; SK Lubuk Cempedak, SK Pulau Tuba, and SK Selat Bagan Nyior.

“Overall, I see the schools here are ready to accept its students when the schools re-open soon,” he said.- Bernama