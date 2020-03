KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Education Department has advised principals and teachers in the state to cancel all activities involving students including extra classes during the current school holidays.

Its director Mistrine Radin said the directive had been issued to all schools by respective district education offices.

The cancellation of any programmes involving teachers and students is to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection, she said in a WhatsApp message to Bernama today.

The first mid-term school break for B group including Sabah is for nine days from March 14 to 22. — Bernama