Schools responsible for providing facemasks, hand sanitisers - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Schools are responsible for providing personal protective equipment such as face masks and hand sanitisers, which are for students and teachers’ use, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said teachers should not be spending their own money to purchase these items as funds have been allocated by the Education Ministry to every school for the required items.

“When we ask schools to provide hand sanitisers, conduct temperature screening and so forth, it is the school that must ensure that the necessary tools are available, not the teachers.

“I hope the schools concerned will provide (the equipment) required by their teachers and students, not only when they enter the school but also within the school compounds such as at the canteen,“ he told a press conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at the Parliament building here today.

He was commenting on a local newspaper report today that some teachers had to buy the personal protective items for students, with their own money. — Bernama