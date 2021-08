KUALA LUMPUR: The reopening of schools in states under Phase Two and Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) has been postponed to Oct 3 from the original date of Sept 1.

Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Jidin (pix) said schools in states under Phase One of the PPN would remain closed.

For states under Phase Two of the PPN, the reopening of schools would only involve examination classes while for Phase Three of the PPN, schools were allowed to be fully opened.

“This is based on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Security Council (MKN). So, we cannot say that all schools will reopen on Sept 1. The safety of students is the government’s main priority.

“Our target (for school to reopen) is on Sept 1 but it is subject to risk assessment by the Health Ministry and MKN with discussions with the Education Ministry,” he said in a video that was uploaded on his official Facebook account tonight.

Meanwhile, in another Facebook post, Radzi said a total of 102,352 devices had been distributed to eligible students to date, through the CERDIK initiative.

He said the distribution of the remaining 47,648 units was expected to be completed by the end of September.

CERDIK is a GLC-driven corporate social responsibility pilot initiative to assist students from lower-income families to adjust to the new norms of online learning, e-learning and other forms of distance learning.

The distribution status of devices under the initiative announced in Budget 2021 is frequently updated and is available on https://www.cerdik.org/ms/deployment-tracker/. - Bernama