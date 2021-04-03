Schools will be closed if Covid-19 cases affect operational efficiency - Radzi

TASEK GELUGOR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will close schools with Covid-19 cases if the infections force a large number of teachers to be quarantined and affect the efficiency of school operations.

Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Md Jidin (pix) said that if a Covid-19 case was detected in a school, the district health office (PKD) would conduct a risk assessment and advise the school accordingly.

Based on the risk assessment, PKD would tell the school whether only some classes, certain floors or buildings or the entire school should be closed.

“On our part, we look at the operational aspect. The PKD may say there is no need to shut a school but if most teachers need to be quarantined, our analysis may show that operational efficiency will be affected.

“Then the ministry will see whether the school can continue operating or should be temporarily closed,“ he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over keys to SMK Tasek Gelugor and maintenance funds to 31 schools in the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary constituency here, today.

Previously, the Penang government had suggested that schools with many positive Covid-19 cases be closed and instead implement the home-based online teaching and learning.

Commenting on today’s event, Radzi said the ministry always placed great emphasis on infrastructure and good maintenance in schools.

“Good infrastructure is the main foundation for children to learn in a comfortable and conducive environment, as well as for teachers to teach well,” he added.

However, he said the ministry was aware that issues concerning school infrastructure were difficult to be fully resolved as it had to pay attention to more than 10,000 schools nationwide. -Bernama